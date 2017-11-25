India vs Sri Lanka, 2nd Test, Day 2: Murali Vijay injures Sadeera Samarawickrama with full-blooded shot
India opener Murali Vijay, making his comeback to international cricket after prolong injury lay off, made the most of the opportunity by hitting a brilliant hundred against Sri Lanka on the second day of the Nagpur Test on Saturday. (Day 2 Blog | Scorecard)
Vijay hit 128 runs off 221 balls with the help of 11 fours and a six to help India dominate the Lankans in the match. During his knock, the right-handed batsman played some full-blooded shots, and one of those injured a Lankan fielder.
Sadeera Samarawickrama, fielding at forward short leg, was hit in the ribs when he came in the firing line. Watch the video here, courtesy BCCI:
It happened off the second ball of the 70th over, bowled by Rangana Herath. Samarawickrama needed medical attention and was subsequently guided off the field.
Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara stitched a double-hundred second-wicket stand to eclipse Lanka's first innings total of 205.