India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test: England legends hail Virat Kohli as world's best

New Delhi: His name is Virat Kohli, and he is here to break batting records. And it's not an overstatement. The India captain is scoring runs at an unmatched rate.

On Saturday, he became first ever captain to hit three successive hundreds in a three-Test series. At close of Day 1 play, he was unbeaten on 156 with India firmly in control of the match, having already posted 371/4.

In the process, the 29-year also completed his individual 5000 runs in the longest version of the game. Then there are hosts of other records and feats.

Impressed with Kohli's batting brilliance, legends of the game took to various social media platforms to express their disbelieve. Prominent among those were Twitter posts from two England legends – Kevin Pietersen and Michael Vaughan. And they are unanimous in calling Kohli, the world's best.

These two tweets pretty much summed up Kohli's day.

The greatest batsman of his generation. He is on a different level to any current batsmen - @imVkohli! — KP (@KP24) December 2, 2017

Btw ... @imVkohli is a freak ... Best player in the World ... #DifferentLevel — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 2, 2017

In the second Test match, Kohli scored a double hundred, and tomorrow, he may well just hit another one, forcing cricket statisticians to do over time.