India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test: Furious Ravi Shastri confronts umpires in Delhi – Watch

New Delhi: The fog controversy threatened to end second day's play of third and final Test between India and Sri Lanka early on Sunday. Despite frequent stoppages and complaints from Lankan players, the day witnessed India captain creating records at his home ground.

But there was a moment when, well, everyone thought the match is as good as over after India coach Ravi Shastri confronted both the on-field umpires – Nigel Llong and Joel Wilson – during one of the stoppages in the 127th over of the Indian innings.

Minutes after Lankan coach arrived in the centre, a visibly furious Shastri too made his presence felt there by going straight to the umpires. He had a brief but very animated conversation. Former India captain was seen making his points in an aggressive manner.

Watch the whole episode here, courtesy BCCI:

In an unprecedented turn of events, masks-wearing Lankan players held up play, complaining of poor air quality that forced the hosts to declare their innings.

It was the first-ever incident of this kind in the sport's 140-year-old history. The play was stopped for 26 minutes over three interruptions.

Not sure what Shastri had told the umpires, but the match soon resumed after his leaving the field.

Amidst the drama, India continued to dominate Sri Lanka with skipper Virat Kohli on a record-breaking spree. At the close of play on Day 2, India were still leading the visitors by a huge 405 runs, after reducing Sri Lanka to 131/3 at the Feroz Shah Kotla stadium on Sunday.

India won the second Test in Nagpur by record margins to lead the series 1-0 after the rain-marred Kolkota Test ended in a thrilling draw.