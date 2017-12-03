India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test: Statistical highlights of Day 2

New Delhi: Virat Kohli's sixth double century as captain was put in the backseat on the second day, due to complaints made by the Sri Lankan contingent about the air pollution in the capital city. Two Sri Lankan players, Lahiru Gamage and Suranga Lakmal returned to the pavilion leaving the fielding team short of players, which forced Kohli to declare India's first innings at 536-7. The second session of the match was delayed by more than 20 minutes due to the worsening smog. Sri Lanka were at 131-3, with Angelo Mathews (57) and skipper Dinesh Chandimal (25) on the pitch, when the umpires decided to stop the play due to bad light.

The statistical highlights on day two of the third cricket Test between India and Sri Lanka are: