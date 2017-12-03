India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Test: Records broken by Virat Kohli in Delhi

New Delhi: There's stopping Virat Kohli. He's cricket's milestone-man, and on Sunday, he became the first ever captain to score six double centuries in Test captain. This is one record which will take some beating.

The India captain was at his best, notching up his highest score – 243 runs, and helped India post a mammoth total of 536/7 on Day 2 of the third and final Test cricket against Sri Lanka. A win is certain to take the three-match series 2-0, which will become yet another record feat. It's turning out to be a record-breaking homecoming for Kohli.

Here are some numbers from Delhi Test to help us understand Kohli's brilliance:

1. Kohli is the only captain in the history to hit six double hundreds. And he needed only 50 innings to achieve the feat, in the last 18 months.

2. Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag are the only other Indians to hit six double hundreds.

3. Interestingly, there were just four double hundreds by Indian captains in Tests before Kohli's captaincy reign.

4. He is the sixth player overall and second Indian after Vinod Kambli (in 1993) to hit double hundreds in successive innings.

5. He is the first to hit three double hundreds in a calendar year, twice — in 2016 and 2017.

6. His 243 is the highest by an Indian captain, bettering his own record of 235 runs against England, last year.

7. His 243 is again the highest at Feroz Shah Kotla. Previous highest was 230 by Kiwi Bert Sutcliffe, in 1955.

8. He became the sixth player to hit hundreds in each match of a three-match series. He scored 104* in Kolkata, 213 in Nagpur and 243 in Delhi.

9. His 560 runs in the series are the most by an Indian batsman in a series of three matches.

10. Only Don Bradman had more hundreds (21) at the time of reaching 5000 runs than Kohli's 20. Sunil Gavaskar and Matthew Hayden also had 20 each.

Here are his double hundreds:

1. 200 (283) in the first innings vs West Indies at North Sound on July 21, 2016.

2. 211 (366) in the first innings vs New Zealand at Indore on October 8, 2016.

3. 235 (340) in the second innings vs England at Mumbai (Wankhede) on December 10, 2016.

4. 204 (246) in the first innings vs Bangladesh at Hyderabad on February 9, 2017.

5. 213 (267) in the second innings vs Sri Lanka at Nagpur on November 25, 2017.

6. 243 (287) in first innings vs Sri Lanka at Delhi on December 2, 2017.