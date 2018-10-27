हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
India vs West Indies

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Live Updates

India take on West Indies in the 3rd ODI of the 5-match series scheduled between the two nations at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. 

India vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Live Updates
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ICC

India take on West Indies in the 3rd ODI of the 5-match series scheduled between the two nations at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. 

Here are the live match updates: 

# Marlon Samuels is the next man in!

 #Wicket! Rohit Sharma has pulled off a stunner off a rising delivery by Jasprit Bumrah who has been extremely persistent which Kieran Powell failed to fend off accurately handing an edge. Kieran Powell 21(25), West Indies 39/2 (8.1 overs)

# Shai Hope, the Windies hero in the last match makes his way down to the centre at No 3!

# Wicket! Jasprit Bumrah has made up for his earlier faux pas with an excellent rising delivery which tricked Hemraj into hooking the ball with MS Dhoni making no mistakes! Chandrapaul Hemraj 15(20), West Indies 25/1 (5.5 overs)  

# Windies off to a stuttering start after an excellent opening spell from Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar who have kept the batsmen guessing with their variations in line, length and pace. However, India have lost a review after wasting it on an Lbw call off a Bumrah delivery with the ball pitching way off line. West Indies 15/0(5 overs) 

# West Indies openers Kieran Powell and Chandrapaul Hemraj have walked down to the middle with comeback man Bhuvaneshwar Kumar all set to kick off proceedings with the ball.  

WI XI: K Powell, C Hemraj, S Hope, M Samuels, S Hetmyer, R Powell, J Holder, A Nurse, Fabien Allen, K Roach, O McCoy

IND XI: RG Sharma, S Dhawan, V Kohli, A Rayudu, R Pant, MS Dhoni, B Kumar, K Yadav, Y Chahal, J Bumrah, K Ahmed

# India win toss and opt to bat first

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni have been rested for the T20 series against West Indies with the latter dropped from the T20 squad for the three-match series against  Australia as well. 

# Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar have been included in the squad for the final 3 ODIs against West Indies with Shami Ahmed rested. 

There were over 600 runs scored in the second ODI between India and West Indies with centuries from Virat Kohli and Shai Hope. The West Indies paced their chase well after being handed a target of 322 by India only to lose a flurry of wickets in the middle and late overs. 

However, Shai Hope managed to take the match to the final over with a boundary off the last ball ensuring that the match ended in a tie. 

Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the Indian bowlers, picking 3 wickets after skipper Kohli dominated the Windies bowling attack, having opted to bat first, with a stunning 157. 

India are currently leading the five-match series 1-0 but West Indies would now hope that the momentum from the second clash carries them past the finish line in the matches to come.

Squads for 3rd ODI: 

India: Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav, KL Rahul, Manish Pandey. 

West Indies: Jason Holder (c), Fabian Allen, Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Chanderpaul Hemraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Kieran Powell, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Oshane Thomas and Obed McCoy.

