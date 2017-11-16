Kolkata Test: Suranga Lakmal's dream spell rocks India at Eden Gardens

New Delhi: Sri Lankan pacer Suranga Lakmal produced a dream spell on Day 1 of 1st Test against India at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Thursday. (AS IT HAPPENED || SCORECARD)

After hours of rain delay, Lanka won the toss at the historic ground and opted to bowl first. Lakmal then rocked the Indian top-order, removing KL Rahul for 0, Virat Kohli for 0 and Shikhar Dhawan for 8 when the bad light stopped play after 11.5 overs.

But the 30-year-old right-arm medium pacer had already done his bit, producing a spell of 6-6-0-3. It's six maiden overs in a row for three wickets.

Since 2001, only Jerome Taylor has made a longer streak of 40 dot balls without conceding a run in a Test match against Australia in Jamaica, 2015.

The West Indies bowler conceded his first runs off the fifth ball of the seventh over, a couple to Michale Clarke, in the 28.5 over.

Taylor produced figures of 25-10-47-6 in the innings, but the Aussies still managed to post 399 runs. The visitors eventually won the match by 277 runs.

India were 17 for three at stumps on a rain-hit day one.