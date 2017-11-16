हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Kolkata Test: Suranga Lakmal's dream spell rocks India at Eden Gardens

After hours of rain delay, Lanka won the toss at the historic ground and opted to bowl first.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Nov 16, 2017, 17:10 PM IST
Comments |
Kolkata Test: Suranga Lakmal&#039;s dream spell rocks India at Eden Gardens
Courtesy: Twitter (@ICC)

New Delhi: Sri Lankan pacer Suranga Lakmal produced a dream spell on Day 1 of 1st Test against India at Eden Gardens, Kolkata on Thursday. (AS IT HAPPENED || SCORECARD)

After hours of rain delay, Lanka won the toss at the historic ground and opted to bowl first. Lakmal then rocked the Indian top-order, removing KL Rahul for 0, Virat Kohli for 0 and Shikhar Dhawan for 8 when the bad light stopped play after 11.5 overs.

But the 30-year-old right-arm medium pacer had already done his bit, producing a spell of 6-6-0-3. It's six maiden overs in a row for three wickets.

Also read: Sunil Gavaskar welcomes KL Rahul to 'the club' after getting golden duck at Eden Gardens

Since 2001, only Jerome Taylor has made a longer streak of 40 dot balls without conceding a run in a Test match against Australia in Jamaica, 2015.

The West Indies bowler conceded his first runs off the fifth ball of the seventh over, a couple to Michale Clarke, in the 28.5 over.

Also read: Virat Kohli equals Kapil Dev's dubious record of most ducks for an Indian captain

Taylor produced figures of 25-10-47-6 in the innings, but the Aussies still managed to post 399 runs. The visitors eventually won the match by 277 runs.

India were 17 for three at stumps on a rain-hit day one.

Tags:
India vs Sri Lankasuranga LakmalEden GardensKolkata TestKL RahulVirat KohliShikhar Dhawancricket news
Next
Story

India vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test: Suranga Lakmal rocks India on rain-marred Day 1

Trending