Mithali Raj becomes first Indian cricketer to score 1000 runs in Women's World Cup

New Delhi: Team India skipper Mitahli Raj, today became first Indian batswoman to amass 1000 runs in ICC Women's World Cup. She achieved her feat during their ongoing clash with New Zealand in a must-win game at County Ground, Derby. ( ICC Women's WC 2017: IND vs NZ – Live Update )

Mithali Raj is however the fifth cricketer to do so. New Zealand's Debbie Hockley leads the chart with 1501 runs off 43 innings. She is followed by England's Janette Brittin (1299) and Charlotte Edwards (1231), respectively. Raj is still about 150 runs short of fourth placed Aussie Belinda Clarke. With a present unbeaten 33 at Derby, Mithali stands with 1010 runs.

It was only earlier this week that Mithali Raj had surpassed England skipper Charlotte Edwards to become the highest run-getter in One-Day Internationals (ODI) during their World Cup game against Australia at the Bristol County Ground. In an innings laced with four boundaries and one over the rope, the 31-year-old had notched up 69 runs in 114 deliveries.

As far as the game goes, the White Ferns won the toss and elected to bowl first. Through a topsy-turvy start, India lost both her openers well within the tenth over.

India now stand at 60 at the loss of two wickets with Harmanpreet Kaur (10) and Mithali (33), both at crease. Macth has presently been stepped due to rain.