MS Dhoni becomes first wicket-keeper to get 100 stumpings in ODIs

MS Dhoni went past Kumar Sangakkara who had 99 stumpings in 404 matches. Dhoni on the other hand got to 100 stumpings in his 301st match.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, September 3, 2017 - 18:30
New Delhi: MS Dhoni added another milestone to his illustrious international career when he became the first man to get 100 stumpings in ODI cricket. This feat came during the fifth and final ODI versus Sri Lanka in Colombo. Dhoni got to the landmark when Akila Dananjaya was stumped of the bowling of Yuzvendra Chahal.

Dhoni went past Kumar Sangakkara who had 99 stumpings in 404 matches. Dhoni on the other hand got to 100 stumpings in his 301st match. It must be said that there are two things that have worked in his favour apart from his skill as a wicket-keeper.

Firstly he has been a regular wicket-keeper and has not given up the gloves for any length of time to concentrate on his career as a batsman the way Sangakkara has done many times.

Another reason to get to this milestone has been the support of the spinners as India have often played two spinners both home and away. Of course the likes of Anil Kumble, Harbhajan Singh, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have played their part by being fine performers more often than not at the international level.

As far as the fifth ODI goes, at the time of filing this story, Sri Lanka were 222 for seven after 46 overs after winning the toss and electing to bat.

