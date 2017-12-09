Soon-to-wed Anushka Sharma receives South Africa visa, to accompany Virat Kohli during India's tour: Report

New Delhi: Married or not, Anushka Sharma is sure to company Virat Kohli when India tour South Africa. Team India are scheduled to leave for South Africa on December 27.

According to a report in Deccan Chronicle, Anushka applied for her visa on a short-term tourist category in Mumbai on November 22, and it was processed in two days.

In fact, her passport has already been delivered to her agent at Flora Fountain office in Mumbai, the report added.

The impending Kohli-Anushka wedding has dominated the national discourse with reports coming thick and fast even though there is no confirmation.

It's reported that the families of the couple have already left for Milan, where the wedding is expected to take place on December 12.

Then, there are reports of Kohli inviting only cricketers, besides his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma.

If the wedding happens as rumoured this December, before Indian team's departure for South Africa, the tour can serve as a honeymoon stop for the star couple.

Kohli has taken a time-off after leading India to record-equalling nine successive Test series earlier this week against Sri Lanka.

In his absence, Rohit Sharma will stand in as India captain when India continue their rivalry with the Lankans in the limited-overs' formats.

The first of three ODI matches will be played on Sunday (December 10) in Dharamsala. The ODI series will be followed by a three-match T20I series.

The series will conclude on December 24, with the third and final T20I at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

India will play three Tests, six ODIs and 3 T20I matches in South Africa.