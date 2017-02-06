R Ashwin clarifies on '234 job opportunities' tweet, says it has has nothing to do with TN govt
The social media users all around the country believed that Ashwin's first tweet was in reference to the announcement of VK Sasikala being named the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu.
New Delhi: Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who is known for being supremely active on social media, started a political whirlwind on Monday with his tweet, "To all the youngsters in TN, 234 job opportunities to open up shortly."
While his followers and indeed the social media users all around the country believed that the tweet was in reference to the announcement of VK Sasikala being named the next chief minister of Tamil Nadu, the ICC Test No. 1 bowler clarified with his second tweet which read, "Guys please cool it down, it is a job creation drive. Nothing to do with Politics.#howmuchtwisting."
First tweet
To all the youngsters in TN, 234 job opportunities to open up shortly.
— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) February 6, 2017
So far, this tweet has garnered over 5,000 retweets and 11,000-plus likes, but the social media reaction forced Ashwin's manager to issue a clarification statement.
Second Tweet
Guys please cool it down, it is a job creation drive.Nothing to do with Politics.#howmuchtwisting
— Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) February 6, 2017
"Through Brand Ashwin, his cricket institute and Ashwin Foundation, he has created job opportunities for various people. The number 234 has nothing to do with politics. It's an interesting number and one that is appealing. He has already started the campaign," said the manager
"Job opportunities mean ... people who are associated with his brand (like me), those working for his ads, foundation and his institute...Ashwin hopes to create more such opportunities for youngsters," he further added.
Ashwin, who has reputation of being a clean and controversy free cricketer, but has left his followers in splits today.
