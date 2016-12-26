Ravichandran Ashwin becomes father of a baby girl; wife announces news in coolest manner possible

New Delhi: ICC Cricketer of the Year Ravichandran Ashwin has enjoyed incredible success in 2016, but the best possible news for the Indian off-spinner came when wife Prithi gave birth to their second child, a cute baby girl.

The baby, however, was born on December 21st but the announcement was delayed for 5 days. The reason for which, as cited by Prithi, was that they didn't want this news to shift focus from Ashwin Cricketer of the Year celebrations.

Prithi Ashwin, after keeping the big secret away from public, released the news through her Twitter account and that too in some style.

By 'things' he meant #2 https://t.co/v8Er74Z4Eu — Prithi Ashwin (@prithinarayanan) December 26, 2016

She posted a series of tweets on December 26th, first of which was in clarification of Ashwin wanting people to not tag his wife in any of the tweets after the apparent bust up with MS Dhoni.

"I delivered carrom baby #2 on the 21st. She waited out a State-wide shut down thanks to the cyclone AND 5 days of Test cricket at Chepauk."

"I thought my water would break when we won that game and I was going to have the baby at Chepauk. Now, THAT would have been some story."

"She arrived the next day. We Didn't want to steal Appas 'Cricketer of the Year' moment, so telling you guys now."

"#Pavilionterracebaby So yes,baby girl it is.Santa was kind at the end of a rough and emotionally draining 2016. Also RIP sleep in 2017."

Here are the tweets:-

Prithi then revealed the news, calling the girl 'carrom baby no. 2', relating it with Ashwin's ablity of bowling the special carrom balls.

#Pavilionterracebaby

And so, the clebrations don't look to be ending for the India's premier spinner.