SL vs IND: MS Dhoni scripts world record, registers most number of not outs in ODI cricket

Dhoni also holds the record of most unbeaten knocks (40) in successful ODI run chases. Behind him stands Jonty Rhodes (33), Inzamam-ul-Haq (32) and Ricky Ponting (31).

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 18:53
SL vs IND: MS Dhoni scripts world record, registers most number of not outs in ODI cricket
Reuters

New Delhi: Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Mahendra Singh Dhoni displayed yet another splendid innings with the bat as he amassed 49 runs in the fourth one-day international (ODI) match against Sri Lanka in the ongoing series at Premadasa Stadium, today. Dhoni walked back unbeaten and ergo scripted a world record by registering most number of not outs in ODI cricket.( SL vs IND, 4th ODI: LIVE BLOG )

Opting to bat first, the Men in Blue lost opener Shikhar Dhawan in the very second over of their innings. Skipper Virat Kohli stepped in next and stitched an astounding 219-run stand alongside opener Rohit Sharma. The two notched up their respective ODI centuries and Team India gathered 200 runs well within 25 overs.

Lasith Malinga scalped his 300th ODI wicket, dismissing Kohli while Angelo Mathews bagged back-to-back wickets to put India five down. Dhoni then joined Manish Pandey at the crease and the duo wove a ravishing 100-run stand as the Men in Blue ceased at 375 runs for the loss of five wickets. It's India's highest ever total by a visiting team against the Islanders on Lankan soil.

En route to his 42-ball 49, the Ranchi-based cricketer laced together five boundaries and one six, thus returning unbeaten once again. He, thus, surpassed former South African all rounder Shaun Pollock and Lankan paceman Chaminda Vaas to register 73rd unbeaten innings. Former Aussie batsman Michael Bevan stands at no. 3 with 67 such innings.

Adding to it, Dhoni also holds the record of most unbeaten knocks (40) in successful ODI run chases. Behind him stands Jonty Rhodes (33), Inzamam-ul-Haq (32) and Ricky Ponting (31).

India vs Sri LankaInd Vs SLMS DhoniVirat KohliRohit Sharmamost notouts in ODIscricket news

