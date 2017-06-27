close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sourav Ganguly unperturbed by Ravi Shastri's interest in India coach job, says everybody has got right to apply

Ganguly thought Kumble and captain Virat Kohli's dressing room rift after India's Champions Trophy final loss to Pakistan ought to have been handled in a much better way.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - 22:58
Sourav Ganguly unperturbed by Ravi Shastri&#039;s interest in India coach job, says everybody has got right to apply

New Delhi: Ravi Shastri's confirmation as one of the candidates for the post of Team India's next coach drew numerous reactions from all across the cricketing fraternity, with many considering him the favourite because of 'apparent' excellent rapport with skipper Virat Kohli.

While Kohli could be keen on Shastri landing the top job, one of the key figures of Indian cricket, Sourav Ganguly, who does not have the best of relationship with Shastri, has broken his silence on the former India Team Director's interest in the job.

Former captain Ganguly is a member of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) that will select Anil Kumble's replacement.

That the two are not the best of friends is well- documented, but Ganguly seemed to be unperturbed with the latest development.

"Everybody has got the right to apply. We will find out. I can also apply provided I'm not an administrator," Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Ganguly said.

The appointment of India's coach took a new twist as Shastri appeared to be a front-runner a year after Kumble was favoured over him.

The two former skippers, then, had exchanged verbal volleys after Shastri, having served as team director for a year, was not considered for the coach's job as he did not appear for the interview in person.

Shastri had openly blamed Ganguly for his ouster, claiming that the former captain, as a member of the CAC, lobbied for Kumble to replace him and convinced the other panel members, Sachin Tendulkar and VVS Laxman.

Meanwhile, Ganguly thought Kumble and captain Virat Kohli's dressing room rift after India's Champions Trophy final loss to Pakistan ought to have been handled in a much better way.

"The matter between Kumble and Kohli should have been handled a lot better, by whoever was in charge. It was not handled properly."

Ganguly has been named in a seven-member committee headed by IPL chairman Rajiv Shukla to identify a "few critical points" in the implementation of the Supreme Court order.

"We will have to listen to Committee of Administrators. I'm not exactly sure what will happen but I will find out," Ganguly, who is the only cricketer in the panel, said.

Meanwhile, the CAB will have an emergent meeting on July 1 to discuss the way forward regarding the Lodha reforms.

"We did not have SGM last year. Till the reforms are done it won't happen. We have informed the members of the meeting to discuss what's the way forward," Ganguly added.

(With PTI inputs)

TAGS

Ravi ShastriSourav GangulyTeam IndiaAnil KumbleVirat KohliCACBCCIcricket news

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

Best 4G Smartphones under Rs 5,000 In India

Lasith Malinga gets suspended one-year ban, fined for &#039;monkey&#039; remark
cricket

Lasith Malinga gets suspended one-year ban, fined for...

Ramkumar Ramanathan stuns world no 8 Dominic Thiem in Antalya Open pre-quarters
Tennis

Ramkumar Ramanathan stuns world no 8 Dominic Thiem in Antal...

ISSF Junior World Championship: India finish second with three gold, two silver and three bronze medals
Other Sports

ISSF Junior World Championship: India finish second with th...

Telangana Governor felicitates shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth, H S Prannoy and B Sai Praneeth
Badminton

Telangana Governor felicitates shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth,...

WATCH: World No. 222 India&#039;s Ramkumar Ramanathan beats top seed Dominic Thiem
Tennis

WATCH: World No. 222 Ramkumar Ramanathan beats top seed Dom...

Chile out to curb Cristiano Ronaldo&#039;s goalscoring prowess in Confederations Cup semi-final against Portugal
Football

Chile out to curb Cristiano Ronaldo's goalscoring prow...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video