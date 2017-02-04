South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: Bees invade Johannesburg`s Wanderers Stadium — WATCH
Luckily for both the teams, and also for the spectators, no overs were lost.
New Delhi: The third One-Day International match between South Africa and Sri Lanka was stopped for over an hour after a swarm bees arrived in the field on Saturday.
Frightened cricketers were seen staying low, face down on the ground even as ground staff emptied two fire extinguishers in the hope of chasing the invaders at Johannesburg`s Wanderers Stadium away.
Play resumed after initial 20 minutes stoppage, but players again left the field with bees still in the ground.
It happened in the 25th over of the Lankan innings.
After asking Lankans to bat first, Proteas have folded the visitors for a lowly 163 inside 40 overs.
The home side lead the five-match series 2-0 after convincing wins at Port Elizabeth and Durban.
