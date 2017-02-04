close
WATCH: After KL Rahul, Raiphi Gomez hits ball out of the stadium, while playing for Kerala

Raiphi Gomez' hit was so magnificent that even S Sreesanth shared its video on Twitter.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 13:16
New Delhi: Kerala batsman Raiphi Vincent Gomez hit an emphatic six while playing against Tamil Nadu, just like KL Rahul had hit against England in the 3rd T20I in Bengaluru.

Have a look at the hit:-

Have a look at KL Rahul's six against England in Bengaluru once again:-

Which one did you like the most?

First Published: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 13:07

