WATCH: After KL Rahul, Raiphi Gomez hits ball out of the stadium, while playing for Kerala
Raiphi Gomez' hit was so magnificent that even S Sreesanth shared its video on Twitter.
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 13:16
Screen Grab
New Delhi: Kerala batsman Raiphi Vincent Gomez hit an emphatic six while playing against Tamil Nadu, just like KL Rahul had hit against England in the 3rd T20I in Bengaluru.
Have a look at the hit:-
Raiphi Vincent Gomez hitting the ball outside the stadium.against Tamil Nadu,.great talent Nd a match winner from any situation..#inspired pic.twitter.com/glxeoqid00
— Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) February 4, 2017
Have a look at KL Rahul's six against England in Bengaluru once again:-
Which one did you like the most?
First Published: Saturday, February 4, 2017 - 13:07
