Team India in Women's World Cup final: BCCI announces Rs 50 lakh cash reward for each player

New Delhi: As a reward for the Indian team's progression into the ICC Women's World Cup final, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a cash reward of Rs 50 lakh to each player Rs 25 lakh each to the support staff.

The announcement came on Saturday after Harmanpreet Kaur carried India to 36-run win over Australia in the semi-final and setup the decider against England.

Earlier, BCCI acting president CK Khanna had said, "BCCI will give reward to Women’s Cricket Team on their tremendous performance in World Cup."

"Match by match Indian team is performing so well now, we are proud of them particularly the knock played by Harmanpreet Kaur," he had added.

The final match is set to take place on Sunday at Lord's Cricket Ground, which allegedly has already been sold out. The stadium management is expecting around 27,000 people to flock the stadium.

The two teams have already enjoyed immense support as far as in-stadia attendance is concerned.. More than 4,000 fans packed into Bristol to watch England beat Australia in the group stages while the famous India-Pakistan encounter was sold out in Derby the week before.

A win tomorrow has the potential to do the same for women's cricket in India, where they have had to arrange funds for overseas tours in the past.

It is only the second time that India will have a shot at the world title. Jhulan Goswami and Mithali Raj were part of the runners-up team in 2005 and tomorrow will be their last chance to be a World Cup winner.

If India win, they will become only the fourth team to do so with England, Australia and New Zealand sharing all the preceding titles.

