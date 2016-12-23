Virat Kohli beats Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan to top Forbes India fame rankings

New Delhi: Virat Kohli rose as one of the most prominent names, not just in the world of sports but also as a celebrity even the neutral looks up to for his humility and dedication towards whatever he does.

With 2016 about to end, the Indian Test skipper has added another feather in his cap on being named as the 'Most Famous Indian Celebrity of 2016', beating the likes of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan en route.

Following a stellar year, @imVkohli tops the fame rankings on the Forbes India #Celebrity100 List Photo Courtesy: @colstonJulian1 pic.twitter.com/s6R4gcb0ia — Forbes India (@forbes_india) December 23, 2016

Kohli, who was placed third in Forbes list of Top 100 Indian celebrities, pipped fellow Indian cricket greats MS Dhoni (No. 5) and Sachin Tendulkar (No. 7) in the celebrities list.

Dhoni and Tendulkar came 4th and 6th, respectively, on the list of most famous celebrities. Yuvraj Singh, who recently got married to Bollywood actress Hazel Keech, took the 13th spot and the 17th spot went to Rohit Sharma.

Kohli, who presently has 13.4 million followers on Twitter, put on massive performances in all three formats of the game and was deservedly named captain of the ICC ODI Team of the Year at the 2016 ICC Awards.

Despite being placed at No. 2 spot in ICC Test Rankings, the 28-year-old missed out on a spot in ICC's Test Team of the Year 2016 since its window closed in September. Kohli, however, shifted gear in the traditional format of the game only after that period.

Amassing as many as 655 runs from five matches, Virat is also unbeaten in the 22 Tests he has played as the captain of Indian cricket team.