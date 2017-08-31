close
Virat Kohli becomes 1st player to stitch 10 double-century stands in ODIs

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 18:08
Courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: India captain Virat Kohli on Thursday became the first player in the history to stitch ten double-hundred stands in ODIs. The 28-year-old achieved this feat during the fourth ODI match against Sri Lanka in the ongoing series. (SL vs IND, 4th ODI LIVE)

Batting first, India lost opener Shikhar Dhawan early in the innings. It brought one of India's most trusted patnerships, Kohli and Rohit Sharma together in the middle. And soon, the doub started punishing Lankan bowlers.

Coming together in the second over, Rohot-Kohli added 219 runs for the second-wicket stand. Kohli finally departed in the 30th over, bowled by Lanka's stand-in captain Lasith Malinga. It was Malinga's 300th ODI wicket.

In the process, Kohli also surpassed Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuria to become the batsman with third most ODI hundreds, with 29. Kohli is just one behind Aussie great Ricky Ponting, but still far behind batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar. For the record, he also became the leading ODI run scorer in 2017.

Here is the list of Kohli's double-hundred stands in ODIs:

1. 224, with Gautam Gambhir for 3rd wicket vs SL, Kolkata, 24 Dec 2009

2. 219, with Rohit Sharma for 2nd wicket vs SL, Colombo (RPS), 31 Aug 2017

3. 213, with Ajinkya Rahane for 3rd wicket vs BAN, Fatullah, 26 Feb 2014

4. 212, Shikhar Dhawan for 2nd wicket vs AUS, Canberra, 20 Jan 2016

5. 209*, with Gautam Gambhir for 3rd wicket vs ENG, Delhi, 17 Oct 2011

6. 207, with Rohit for 2nd wicket vs AUS, Perth, 12 Jan 2016

7. 205, with Gautam Gambhir for 2nd wicket vs SL, Dhaka, 13 Mar 2012

8. 203, with Virender Sehwag for 3rd wicket vs BAN, Dhaka, 19 Feb 2011

9. 202, with Rohit for 3rd wicket vs SL, Kolkata, 13 Nov 2014

10. 200, with Kedar Jadhav for 5th wicket vs ENG, Pune, 15 Jan 2017

Of these lot, he has got three double-hundred stands with Gambhir and Rohit.

Kohli is also the only player to have involved in three stands of double-hundreds twice, with Gambhir and Rohit. Other pairs to have three or more double-hundreds are Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly, and Mahale Jayawardene and Upul Thraranga. Both the pairs of have three each.

