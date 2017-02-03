WATCH: MS Dhoni loses cool, yells at Yuzvendra Chahal for missing easy run-out chance during 3rd T20I
The incident happened in the second over of England's chase after Yuzvendra Chahal missed out on an easy opportunity to run-out Jason Roy.
New Delhi: Indian skipper MS Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the most cool-headed cricketers in the world. Irrespective of the circumstances, we have hardly seen Dhoni lose his cool on the field.
However, 3rd T20I between India and England proved to be an exception where the former Indian skipper yelled at one of his team-mates.
The incident happened in the second over of England's chase after Yuzvendra Chahal missed out on an easy opportunity to run-out Jason Roy, who has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Eoin Morgan's men since the beginning of the limited-overs series.
After losing Sam Billings' wicket, Joe Root worked the next ball towards mid-off and called for a single, but then changed his mind after the fielder threw the ball back to Chahal as a result of some brilliant fielding effort.
Jason Roy was stranded in the middle of the pitch and instead of removing the bails at the non-striker's end, Chahal threw the ball towards the wicketkeeper's end, where Root had made it to the crease.
The blunder from the Haryana bowler left Dhoni fuming and he shouted at him for showing lack of presence of mind.
Watch the incident here:
Chahal made up for that goof up, with a record six-wicket haul with which he single-handedly guided India to a series win against Eoin Morgan's men. Chahal also became the first Indian bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in T20 internationals.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Highlights - India vs England 3rd T20
- Kuwait imposes ban on five Muslim-majority countries, including Pakistan
- Watch - Key highlights of Union Budget 2017
- Punjab polls: Dr Subhash Chandra asks people not to vote for AAP
- Will reduction in limit of cash donation to political parties decrease corruption?
- Video of 2 huge lions attacking tourist vehicle in Bengaluru's Bannerghatta Biological Park goes viral - WATCH
- Is Chris Jordan new Stuart Broad? Sixer King Yuvraj Singh destroys England again — VIDEOS
- Union Budget 2017: As it happened
- Budget 2017: Here's what's cheaper and what's dearer!
- Pune Infosys girl murder: Rasila Raju was facing constant harassment from senior colleague?