WATCH: MS Dhoni loses cool, yells at Yuzvendra Chahal for missing easy run-out chance during 3rd T20I

New Delhi: Indian skipper MS Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the most cool-headed cricketers in the world. Irrespective of the circumstances, we have hardly seen Dhoni lose his cool on the field.

However, 3rd T20I between India and England proved to be an exception where the former Indian skipper yelled at one of his team-mates.

The incident happened in the second over of England's chase after Yuzvendra Chahal missed out on an easy opportunity to run-out Jason Roy, who has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Eoin Morgan's men since the beginning of the limited-overs series.

After losing Sam Billings' wicket, Joe Root worked the next ball towards mid-off and called for a single, but then changed his mind after the fielder threw the ball back to Chahal as a result of some brilliant fielding effort.

Jason Roy was stranded in the middle of the pitch and instead of removing the bails at the non-striker's end, Chahal threw the ball towards the wicketkeeper's end, where Root had made it to the crease.

The blunder from the Haryana bowler left Dhoni fuming and he shouted at him for showing lack of presence of mind.

Watch the incident here:

Chahal made up for that goof up, with a record six-wicket haul with which he single-handedly guided India to a series win against Eoin Morgan's men. Chahal also became the first Indian bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in T20 internationals.