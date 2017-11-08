Watch: Hardik Pandya hits bull's eye in Thiruvananthapuram

New Delhi: Young all-rounder Hardik Pandya is regarded as one of the best fielders in the Indian camp. The 24-year-old took a stunning catch in the first T20I match of the T20I series against New Zealand in Delhi last week. He followed it up with yet another brilliant effort in the series decider to send back Kiwi captain Kane Williamson with a direct hit in Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday.

In the rain-affected third and final match of the series, India managed to score only 67 runs in their eight overs' play, but the bowlers produced an inspired performance to set up a thrilling 6-run win against the visitors. The bowlers' cause was helped by some brilliant fielding efforts, and Pandya's direct hit to dismiss Williamson was one of the highlights. Rohit Sharma's flying catch to dismiss Colin Munro was another.

In the 5th over, Williamson played a Kuldeep Yadav delivery towards mid-on and the Kiwi skipper went for a quick single. But, Pandya was there and hit the wicket on the non-striker's end with a direct hit.

Watch the video here, courtesy BCCI:

The maverick all-rounder later bowled a heart-stopping final over.

With series leveled at 1-1 after the Kiwis' 40-run win in Rajkot, the Thiruvananthapuram match became a must-win for either side. After hours of delay due to rain and a wet outfield, the match finally got started at 9:30 PM IST under revised playing condition.

The match was reduced to an eight-overs per side affair. Kiwi skipper won the toss, and expectedly, put India into bat on a wet top.

India failed miserably, managing only 67 runs with Manish Pandey top scoring with 17 runs.

But Indian bowlers produced an inspired performance to defend the paltry title. India won the match by six runs. Jasprit Bumrah, who took two wickets, was adjudged the man of the match. The pacer also took home player of the series award.