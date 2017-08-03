close
WATCH: KL Rahul puts DRS to use, survives LBW to slam 6th consecutive fifty in Tests

Rahul was on 52, while Cheteshwar Pujara was batting on 14 after the end of first session.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, August 3, 2017 - 13:15
Reuters

New Delhi: KL Rahul marked his return to Indian Test team after being included in the squad for Colombo Test against Sri Lanka, and he duly made his return count by slamming sixth consecutive fifty, though he had to make use of DRS to get there. (IND vs SL, Colombo Test - Live Blog)

Team India, who presently lead the three-match Test series by 1-0, were 101/1 at lunch after skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat first. 

READKL Rahul becomes first Indian opener to register six consecutive fifty-plus scores in Tests

Rahul was on 52, while Cheteshwar Pujara was batting on 14 after the end of first session. The pair put on an unbeaten 45-run stand for the second wicket after opener Shikhar Dhawan`s departure for a 37-ball 35 that included five fours and a six.

Off-spinner Dilruwan Perera provided the only breakthrough for the hosts in the morning session after getting Dhawan trapped lbw at the Sinhalese Sports Club Ground.

The left-handed opener was given not out by the on-field umpire but Sri Lanka successfully referred to get the decision overturned.

Rahul, who missed the first Test with a viral fever, scored his sixth consecutive fifty as he and Pujara thwarted a persistent Sri Lankan spin attack. But he himself survived an lbw scare on 19 when part-time bowler Dimuth Karunaratne got a decision in his favour, only for it overturned by the third umpire on review.

Here's the video of the incident:

The Indian opener was run-out on 57 after a mix-up with Chetewshwar Pujara.

Left-arm spinners Rangana Herath and debutant Malinda Pushpakumara went wicketless in the first session.

The Dinesh Chandimal-led side, who trail the series 1-0 after losing the first Test in Galle, need at least a draw to stay alive in the rubber.

(With AFP inputs

