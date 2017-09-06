Watch: Lightening quick stumping! MS Dhoni masterclass sends Angelo Mathews back

New Delhi: Mahendra Singh Dhoni once again showed why he is still one of the best wicket-keepers in the world with a brilliant stumping in the lone T20I match against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Wednesday. (LIVE BLOG | SCORECARD)

India won the toss and put Lanka to bat first. After two good overs, the hosts kept losing wickets at regular intervals, bringing former skipper Angelo Mathews in the centre as early as the fifth over.

But Mathews soon became a victim to Dhoni's brilliance. Yuzvendra Chahal did enough to entice Mathews to play on front foot, but the Lankan batsman missed the line.

In a flash, even as Mathews was gaining his footing, Dhoni completed the stumping.

Here's what happened:

Thala dhoni stumping HATS OFF THALA pic.twitter.com/sN48xm1fao — Gowtham Prabhu (@GowthamPrabhu98) September 6, 2017

Last Sunday, Dhoni became the first ever wicket-keeper to complete 100 stumpings in ODI cricket.

India have already won both the Test and ODI series, whitewashing the hosts 3-0 and 5-0 respectively.

A win today will help Virat Kohli & Co equall Australia's 9-0 thumping of Pakistan in Pakistan across all three formats.