WATCH: Lokesh Rahul's monstrous six which went out of Chinnaswamy Stadium during India-England 3rd T20I
In the eighth over of India's innings, Rahul charged down the wicket against Ali and smashed him straight down the ground for a humongous six.
Bangalore: Indian opener Lokesh Rahul, who hit a brilliant 71-run knock during the 2nd T20I at Nagpur, was looking in fine form yet again during the 3rd T20I at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore. (India vs England: Full Coverage)
After losing skipper Virat Kohli's wicket in the second over of the innings, Rahul began rebuilding the innings with new batsman Suresh Raina. Despite losing an early wicket, both batsmen were looking to put the visitors under pressure with some lusty blows.
In the seventh over of the innings, Eoin Morgan introduced spin as Moeen Ali came to bowl his first over of the innings.
The offie bowled a full wide delivery to Rahul, who charged down the wicket and tonked it straight down the ground for a humongous six. How powerful was the shot could be ascertained from the fact that the ball cleared the stadium by a fair margin.
Watch Lokesh Rahul's colossal hit here:
Rahul was dismissed in the eighth over of the innings when he was bowled by all-rounder Ben Stokes for 22.
After putting 202 runs on board, Men in Blue registered a comprehensive 75-run win after skittling England out for just 127 runs.
