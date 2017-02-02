WATCH: Mahendra Singh Dhoni screams at Yuzvendra Chahal after he misses out on easy run-out chance

New Delhi: Former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni is one of the most cool-headed cricketers in the world. Even when he was leading the team, he was fondly known as Captain Cool for his rare ability to tackle pressure situations with a cool temperament. (India vs England: Full Coverage)

But during the third T20I against England, there was one instance where the Ranchi-born cricketer totally lost his cool and got extremely angry.

The incident happened in the second over of the innings immediately after England opener Sam Billing's was dismissed by Yuzvendra Chahal. Root worked the ball towards mid-off, went for a single, but immediately changed his mind. Jason Roy was stuck half way in the middle of the pitch when the fielder from mid-off threw the ball to Chahal, who threw it at the wicket keeper's end. (ALSO SEE: Indian cricket team's complete schedule for 2017)

Men in Blue missed out on a clear run-out chance as all Chahal needed to do, was take the ball and remove the bails at the non-striker's end.

Dhoni could not believe what the bowler had done as he screamed at him loudly.

Watch the video here:

Chahal made up for that goof up, with a record six-wicket haul with which he single-handedly guided India to a series win against Eoin Morgan's men.