WATCH: Virat Kohli brilliantly trolls reporter who questioned his poor form as opener in T20Is against England

When questioned about his poor form while opening the innings in T20Is vs England, the 28-year-old silenced a reporter in style during the post-match conference in Bengaluru.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 10:50
Bangalore: Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who has had a phenomenal run across formats in the last few years, had a rare lean patch where he failed to do well as an opener in the three-match T20I series against England.

But despite Kohli's poor run, India registered a comprehensive 2-1 series win in the T20I series.

When questioned about his poor form while opening the innings, the 28-year-old silenced a reporter in style during the post-match conference in Bengaluru.

"I opened the innings in the Indian Premier League where I scored four hundreds, nobody said a word then. Now everybody has a problem now that I have not scored runs. That time people were saying - such a revelation he has opened the innings. Sir, focus on other people as well (laughs). There are ten more people in the team. What will the others do if I will do everything?

Kohli also said that he was very happy with the series win and was not bothered about his form as an opener.

"Give others a chance as well. It's a great series win for us. I am more happy about that. I am not worried about my opening slot at all. If I had scored 70 runs in two matches, would you have asked me this question? I hope no. So be happy for the team and enjoy," he concluded.

 Kohli was unfortunaltely run-out at the score of 2 during the third T20 international.

The Indian skipper scored 52 runs in three T20Is against Eoin Morgan's men.

First Published: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 10:50

