WATCH: Virat Kohli brilliantly trolls reporter who questioned his poor form as opener in T20Is against England

Bangalore: Indian skipper Virat Kohli, who has had a phenomenal run across formats in the last few years, had a rare lean patch where he failed to do well as an opener in the three-match T20I series against England.

But despite Kohli's poor run, India registered a comprehensive 2-1 series win in the T20I series.

When questioned about his poor form while opening the innings, the 28-year-old silenced a reporter in style during the post-match conference in Bengaluru.

"I opened the innings in the Indian Premier League where I scored four hundreds, nobody said a word then. Now everybody has a problem now that I have not scored runs. That time people were saying - such a revelation he has opened the innings. Sir, focus on other people as well (laughs). There are ten more people in the team. What will the others do if I will do everything?

Kohli also said that he was very happy with the series win and was not bothered about his form as an opener.

"Give others a chance as well. It's a great series win for us. I am more happy about that. I am not worried about my opening slot at all. If I had scored 70 runs in two matches, would you have asked me this question? I hope no. So be happy for the team and enjoy," he concluded.

Kohli was unfortunaltely run-out at the score of 2 during the third T20 international.

The Indian skipper scored 52 runs in three T20Is against Eoin Morgan's men.