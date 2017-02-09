WATCH: That is what you call a DRS blunder! Bangladesh went for review but ball came out of middle of bat
At stumps on Day 1, India were 356/3 with Virat Kohli the maximum run getter, not-out at 111.
New Delhi: Barring KL Rahul's early dismissal, Indian batsmen were truly in charge of the proceedings in Hyderabad as they took on Bangladesh in the one-off Test.
At stumps on Day 1, India were 356/3 with Virat Kohli the maximum run getter (not-out at 111) after Murali Vijay (108), Cheteshwar Pujara (83) and Ajinkya Rahane (not-out at 45).
It was the 62nd over of the match, with Taijul Islam - bowling to Virat Kohli – bowled a delivery which went on to hit the middle of Virat Kohli's bat but Bangladesh, suspecting an LBW, went to review the on-field umpire's decision to give the Indian skipper not-out despite the fielding side's appeal. (IND vs BAN, Day 1 Match Report)
Here's the video of the incident:-
That was the middle of the bat for gods sake pic.twitter.com/Hh0YHsFnIb
— Mayank Kapoor (@mayankkapoor78) February 9, 2017
Earlier, Bangladesh skipper Mushfiqur Rahim almost took a DRS while the ball was quite far from Cheteshwar Pujara's bat.
