close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds

UNION BUDGET 2017

» »

WATCH: Yuvraj Singh torments England yet again by scoring 22 runs off 4 balls by Chris Jordan

With some brutal hitting, the left-hander reminded fans of his famous six sixes in a T20I over which came against England, albeit off a different bowler – Stuart Broad.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 13:46
WATCH: Yuvraj Singh torments England yet again by scoring 22 runs off 4 balls by Chris Jordan

Bangalore: Veteran Indian left-hander Yuvraj Singh once again rolled back the years for his fans with some sublime hitting towards the end of India's innings during the 3rd T20I match against England at M Chinnaswamy stadium.

Yuvraj, who came to the crease at No. 5, hit some lusty blows againt pacer Chris Jordan, who is believed to be a yorker specialist.

In the 18th over of the innings, after MS Dhoni took a single off the first ball, the Punjab all-rounder smashed the next four balls for three sixes and a boundary.

Yuvraj couldn't continue for a long time as he was dismissed by Tymal Mills in the next over.

With some brutal hitting, the left-hander reminded fans of his famous six sixes in a T20I over which came against England, albeit off a different bowler – Stuart Broad.

After the match, skipper Virat Kohli hailed Yuvi's cameo calling it something which ensured that the Men in Blue crossed the 200-run mark.

First Published: Thursday, February 2, 2017 - 13:46

More from zeenews

 
comments powered by Disqus

TAGS

Top Videos

More from other Sections

© 1998-2017 Zee Media Corporation Ltd (An Essel Group Company), All rights reserved.