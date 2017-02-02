WATCH: Yuvraj Singh torments England yet again by scoring 22 runs off 4 balls by Chris Jordan
With some brutal hitting, the left-hander reminded fans of his famous six sixes in a T20I over which came against England, albeit off a different bowler – Stuart Broad.
Bangalore: Veteran Indian left-hander Yuvraj Singh once again rolled back the years for his fans with some sublime hitting towards the end of India's innings during the 3rd T20I match against England at M Chinnaswamy stadium.
Yuvraj, who came to the crease at No. 5, hit some lusty blows againt pacer Chris Jordan, who is believed to be a yorker specialist.
In the 18th over of the innings, after MS Dhoni took a single off the first ball, the Punjab all-rounder smashed the next four balls for three sixes and a boundary.
Yuvraj couldn't continue for a long time as he was dismissed by Tymal Mills in the next over.
After the match, skipper Virat Kohli hailed Yuvi's cameo calling it something which ensured that the Men in Blue crossed the 200-run mark.
