Daily Horoscope: Find out what the stars have in store for you today—September 23, 2018

It's a new day, a new beginning. It's all about starting life afresh. So as you begin a new journey, find out what the stars have in store for you today. There are twelve zodiac signs and each has its distinct feature. Be it, Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Cancer, Leo, Virgo, Libra, Scorpio, Sagittarius, Capricorn, Aquarius and Pisces - each of the signs has something unique to tell.
Check out today's predictions by Sundeep Koachar.
Aries
Taking a strong stand or striking out on your own in some manner is likely to work out well for you. Your feelings for social cause will in general are deeper and more intense.
Ideas flow and you express your thoughts well.
Taurus
You have an opportunity today to see what keeps you from being close to others - perhaps a forgotten hurt or hidden resentment. It's a time best spent working alone, structuring and organizing your life in some way, and focusing on whatever task that you really need to do.
Gemini
You may experience mentally with some connection with super natural. Be grounded and calm. Your duties must be performed on time. An overall relaxed mode of performance will be beneficial for you. You will be recharged with experience as you interact with your elders especially your father who will give you invaluable advice.
Cancer
You are very clear and perceptive now. It's a good time to decide or come to an agreement, negotiate, exchange your views with others. You are an optimist person and opportunities keep knocking your door step. Keep calm and be considerate to your loved ones.
Leo
Your focus will be more on execution than on strategic policy. Today, it is advisable for you to express yourself boldly and confidently. There may be a lot of activity in your love life. Balance of Career, ambition and love life should all be taken in consideration. After all, home is where your shelter, solace and rest lie.
Virgo
You will focus on your income and cut your expenses and may try to invest in some risky investments. Avoid risky investments. You seem to care less about outside approval and this frees you to act on your own behalf or to do something you have not had the courage to attempt before.
Libra
Your health and vitality are quite good, and you need physical outlets for your energies now. Your party activities will drive your excitement and you will feel recognised. You feel bolder and less dependent on others' affirmation and approval. You may meet important person who will support you in realising your objectives.
Scorpio
Your special ones need attention as they may need your shoulder to pour out their emotions. Your closed ones will be your advisors and take them on positively. You may find you are caught in exciting task and may feel of being a workaholic.
Sagittarius
Your ego and self-esteem will swell as you see the tension flowing away from your special person’s mind. You have an abundance of physical energy and self-confidence right now and can take on new projects and challenges with ease. The need to share, to give and receive love, and to be accepted and wanted is very strong today.
Capricorn
You will be drawn to spiritual matters and will try to explore philosophy. If you are in a profession dealing with words, ideas, or communication, this is a very productive time for you. You will think out of the box today.
Aquarius
Your elders may seek more attention from you today. You are serious and disinclined to frivolous or inconsequential activity. Be careful of your optimistic and frivolous spirit, which makes you fly high in the sky and fall equally hard on the ground.
Pisces
There is much activity; you move rapidly from one thing to another and a hectic, somewhat stressful pace is likely. An interest in psychology or other peoples' secrets comes to the fore. You enjoy spy stores, mystery, and supernatural stories. Your children and loved ones are your source of joy and concern today