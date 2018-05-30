Over 12 hours on, Delhi's Malviya Nagar fire yet to be doused, firefighting operations on

NEW DELHI: A massive fire that broke out in a rubber factory in Delhi's Malviya Nagar has not been doused until Wednesday morning. Firefighting operations are underway and are likely to continue for a few more hours "Fire is under control now. 15 fire tenders are currently at the spot. It will take 3-4 more hours to completely douse the fire," a fire officer said.

Several vehicles were gutted in the fire that broke out at an auto pond of the police in the Saket area on Tuesday evening. Several shops in the locality also came in contact with the devastating fire.

Fire broke out in a truck, which then spread to a rubber godown in Malviya Nagar, 15 fire tenders present at the spot #Delhi pic.twitter.com/1axxrwACfo — ANI (@ANI) May 29, 2018

A call regarding the fire was received at Saket police station at 5.16 PM. "On reaching the spot it was found that the fire broke out at an auto pond in Sector 5 of Pushp Vihar," DCP (south) Romil Baaniya said.

The auto pond houses case property of the police's south district. "It was found that many vehicles have caught fire," he said.

Delhi: Firefighting operations still underway at Malviya Nagar where fire broke out in a rubber godown yesterday. Deputy Chief Fire Officer says 'Fire is under control now. 15 fire tenders are currently at the spot. It will take 3-4 more hours to completely douse the fire'. pic.twitter.com/qu29YLjNu6 — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2018

No casualties have been reported however a lot of vehicles were damaged in the fire, said the officer.

Police said that it was found that a truck was being loaded with rubber sheets at the warehouse situated at Khirki Extension area when the vehicle suddenly caught fire and it was also spread to the building, where more rubber sheets were stored.