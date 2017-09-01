66-million-year-old rare dinosaur fossil unearthed in Colorado

New Delhi: Scientists have unearthed a rare dinosaur fossil in Colorado, United States, which is said to be 66 million years old, as per a report.

The rare skull was spotted at a construction site and experts say that it could help unlock numerous secrets about triceratops.

Reportedly, experts who were at the site said that they are in process of recovering the full skeleton or at least the maximum.

The dinosaur's horns and its shoulder bones were found in the initial phase.

The construction site where the skull was found has been secured by the officials who feared that the news might attract thieves.

This was done to make sure that nobody damages or takes the bones.

As per a report published in Chicago Tribune, it's believed most triceratops weighed upward of six tons, and stood about 10 feet tall and 30 feet long.

Scientists believe the herbivores moved slowly, making them easy prey for larger meat eaters, especially the giant Tyrannosaurus rex.

Triceratops's head was its most imposing feature. It measured 4 to 5 feet across and was ornamented with impressive horns and a head plate.