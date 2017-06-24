close
Baby Elephant chases birds and falls face-down at Sweden zoo – Watch

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Saturday, June 24, 2017 - 19:54
Baby Elephant chases birds and falls face-down at Sweden zoo – Watch
Representational image

New Delhi: A video has surfaced online which shows an adorable baby elephant chasing around a flock of guinea fowls and the video has gone viral on internet.

It shows the baby elephant running after the birds while his mom stands watch over him - until he takes a tumble and falls face-first on the ground in a hilarious manner which is worth watching.

The elephant, who is barely bigger than the birds, hides behind his mother right after falling.

Reportedly, this video is captured at the Boras Zoo in southern Sweden.

Watch:

TAGS

baby elephantElephantBirdsSweden zooenvironment news

