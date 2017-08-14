close
Fine dining? Aquarium visitors left horrified after stingray mercilessly devours squid! - Watch

The video was shot at a Japanese aquarium and visitors who witnessed the incident were horrified.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 14, 2017 - 16:52
Fine dining? Aquarium visitors left horrified after stingray mercilessly devours squid! - Watch
Image courtesy: Twitter/@Eternalshm

New Delhi: Stingrays are a part of the shark family, therefore, their behaviour and habits are, quite evidently, similar to them too.

They also like to feed primarily on molluscs, crustaceans, and occasionally on small fish. However, a video posted by a Twitter user from Japan has gone viral, which shows a stingray mercilessly munching on a squid.

The video was shot at a Japanese aquarium and visitors who witnessed the incident were horrified.

The stingray trapped the cephalopod against the glass and started to devour it, after making sure that it couldn't escape.

The video was retweeted over 93,000 times. Check it out below:

StingraySquidJapanese aquariumStingray eats squidStingray feeding habitsenvironment newsmarine creatures

