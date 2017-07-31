How Shanghai Wildlife Park keeps animals cool in summer

New Delhi It's summer time and animals too feel the heat, not just humans. Here in Shanghai Wildlife Park, officials are doing their best to keep the animals cool in summer.

The Xinhua News Agency has tweeted a cute video that shows how staff at the park are helping animals beat the summer heat to keep them cool.

In the beginning of the video, a giant panda can be seen chewing ice cakes in air conditioned, while the staff transfer the ice from truck to small wheeled trolleys.

Check it out below!

Watch how animals in Shanghai Wildlife Park stay cool in summer pic.twitter.com/FG7sxmWoMO — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) July 31, 2017

Climate in Shanghai is generally mild, moist, with four distinctive seasons - a pleasant warm spring, a hot rainy summer, a comfortable cool autumn, and an overcast cold winter.

July and August are the hottest months in Shanghai, with the temperature going up to 37 °C (98 °F) during day time.