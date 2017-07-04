Mysterious sea creature with no eyes, mouth washes ashore on US beach

New Delhi: A mysterious sea creature with no eyes and mouth has baffled internet users as it washed up at Leo Carrillo Beach in Malibu, California.

The creature appeared to have no discernible features, such as eyes or a mouth, but two huge lumps that were sticking out of the one end of its body.

According to a report in Daily Mail, a passerby found the bizarre-looking monster at the beach and shared the pictures online in order to see if anyone could work out its identity.

He claimed that the creature weighed around 3.2 kilograms (7 lbs) and was 13 centimetres (5 inches) wide.

As per the reports, one internet user suggested that the bizarre sea creature was a 'long-dead' California sea hare, which is a common species of sea slug found off the West Coast of the US. The slugs eat red algae from the sea floor, which turns them a reddish colour.

This is not the first time that a bizarre sea creature has stormed the Internet.

Earlier this year, a fisherman - named Asrul Tuanakota - found a mysterious rotting carcass which was washed up on an Indonesian beach leaving people baffled.