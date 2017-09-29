Researchers discover endangered plant species in China

New Delhi: Researchers have found a large number of an endangered species known as waterwheel plants, in a wetland in China's Heilongjiang province.

Researchers from the Qixinghe National Nature Reserve identified more than 5,000 waterwheel plants scattered in an area of over 600 sq.metres in the reserve during an observation tour between September 20 and 23, reports Xinhua news agency.

Waterwheel is a rootless and free-floating plant, like an aquatic Venus flytrap.

It was under class one national protection in 1999 and listed as an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

"Waterwheel plants have strict requirements for water, which needs to be shallow, warm and extremely clean," a researcher said.

China has 577 nature reserves and 468 wetland parks. The push for preservation has gone as far as becoming part of the criteria for assessing local government officials in some regions.

Waterwheel plants are found in Europe, Asia, Africa and Australia.

(With Agency inputs)