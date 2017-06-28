close
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - 16:18
Scientists discover rare blue-coloured parrot species in Mexico
Representational image

New Delhi: Researchers have managed to discover a rare species of parrot in Mexico that feature blue covert feathers, a distinctive call and a unique green crown.

The parrot, referred to as the Blue-winged Amazon, occupies a similar area in the Yucatan Peninsula as the Yucatan Amazon and the White-fronted Amazon but it does not hybridise with them, said researchers from the University of Florida in the US.

A very distinctive feature of this new species is its call, which is loud, sharp, short, repetitive and monotonous; one particular vocalisation is more reminiscent of an Accipiter than of any known parrot, they said.

The duration of syllables is much longer than in other Amazon parrot species. In flight, the call is a loud, short, sharp and repetitive yak-yak-yak. While perched, the call is mellow and prolonged.

The species lives in small flocks of less than 12 individuals. Pairs and their offspring have a tendency to remain together and are discernible in groups.

Like all members of the genus Amazona, this parrot is a herbivore. Its diet consists of seeds, fruits, flowers and leaves obtained in the tree canopy.

The analysis of mitochondrial DNA genes indicates that the blue-winged Amazon has emerged quite recently, or about 120,000 years ago, from within the A albifrons population.

(With Agency inputs)

