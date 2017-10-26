Shark cracks aquarium glass to charge at visitor in museum – Watch

New Delhi: A visit to a museum became momentous for a man as he was frightened by a shark which tried to charge at him.

As soon as the man touched the aquarium glass, the shark charged right at him and even cracked the glass.

This video which has surfaced online is from International Spy Museum and has left people laughing out loud.

The shark exhibit at the museum is a well-known troll and has fooled many people before this.

Every time a person touches the glass, a fake shark ferociously charge at the person.

The video has received over 6.3 million views.

Watch video: