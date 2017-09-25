close
World's smallest squirrel discovered in Indonesia

The species, found on September 16 during an expedition, is 73 mm long and weighs about 17 grams.

IANS| Last Updated: Monday, September 25, 2017 - 18:05
World&#039;s smallest squirrel discovered in Indonesia
(Representational image)

Jakarta: Indonesian scientists have found the world's smallest squirrel in the country's Borneo rain forest, authorities revealed on Monday.

The Bormean pigmy squirrel or exilisciurus exilis was found in Meratus mountain of South Kalimantan province, Xinhua news agency quoted a senior scientist as saying.

"One of surprising things is the fact that there is a unique and endangered species, the smallest squirrel in the world in Meratus mountain."

The species, found on September 16 during an expedition, is 73 mm long and weighs about 17 grams.

"This type of species lives across Borneo island, especially the area with height of over 1,000 metres above sea surface," the scientist added. 

