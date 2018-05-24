हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital

Fire breaks out in Delhi hospital, no injuries reported

As many as 20 fire tenders were pressed into service. An emergency personnel at the spot has said the fire actually broke out in an open space just behind the hospital building.

New Delhi: Major fire broke out in a hospital in east Delhi early on Thursday morning, an official of Fire Services said.

The official said they received a call around 2:40 a.m. and 20 fire tenders were pressed into service to extinguish the fire at the Dharamshila Narayana Superspeciality Hospital in Vasundhara Enclave.

Another official, however, said that the fire did not break out inside the hospital but behind a building in an open space. 

He said flames were extinguished at 5:30 a.m. and no injuries were reported. He added that main building of the hospital was safe.

