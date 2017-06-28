Confederations Cup semi-final: Portugal vs Chile, Germany vs Mexico – Where to watch, live streaming, schedule

New Delhi: The 2017 Confederations Cup has reached the penultimate stage, with just four teams left in the competition. With an eye on securing a spot in the elusive final, European champions Portugal are set to lock horns with Copa America winners Chile while World champions Germany will face 2015 CONCACAF Cup winners Mexico.

The first semi-final which takes place between Portugal and Chile will undoubtedly have Cristiano Ronaldo and Alexis Sanchez in focus as fans all across the globe will have their hopes tied on the shoulders of these two prolific forwards to guide their respective sides into the final. (Portugal vs Chile - Preview)

Though both sides have very similar strengths and weaknesses, it will surely be a contest of attacking prowess with similar focal points in possession.

The second semi-final takes place between Julian Draxler's fresh-faced Germany and Rafael Marquez-led Mexico but a special focus will be on Die Mannschaft coach Joachim Loew who has been experimenting with different combinations throughout the group stage by virtually giving every player a run in the side.

Though Marc-Andre ter Stegen is expected to continue in goal, Loew will be expecting his defense to be more resolute in considering they have been leaking goals more because of their own errors than the opponent's gameplay. The World champions conceded two goals to Australia, one against Chile and another against 10-man Cameroon.

Mexico, who are the only previous winners of the Confederations Cup of the four sides present, will surely look to put Germany's inconsistent backline to test, but they also need to be wary of the opponent's fearsome attackers in a match which would likely be a high-scoring clash.

Here's how the Group stage finished for all four teams:-

GROUP A

Pos Team Pld W D L GF GA GD Pts 1 Portugal (UEFA) 3 2 1 0 7 2 5 7 2 Mexico (CONCACAF) 3 2 1 0 6 4 2 7 3 Russia (hosts) 3 1 0 2 3 3 0 3 4 New Zealand (OFC) 3 0 0 3 1 8 -7 0

GROUP B

Here's everything you need to know about the respective semi-finals:-

Portugal vs Chile

Germany vs Mexico

The 2017 Confederations Cup final takes place on July 2 at Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg.