Congress will not win a single seat in 2019 as BJP will do a clean sweep in Gujarat: Vijay Rupani

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has exuded confidence that his party BJP will do a clean sweep by winning all 26 seats in his state in the crucial 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Rupani further said that the Congress, which has given a tough fight to BJP in the 2017 assembly elections, will not be able to win a single Lok Sabha seat from the state.

''The BJP will repeat the 2014 general elections results by winning all 26 seats in 2019,'' the Gujarat Chief Minister said this on Wednesday.

"After the 2014 elections, it was only Gujarat where a state government repeated its tenure," Rupani said.

"Despite the Other Backward Classes (OBC), Patidar and Dalit agitations across the state, the BJP was able to prove its metal. People have neglected the Congress and chosen the saffron party everywhere," he said.

"Even the vote percentage of the BJP has increased," the Chief Minister said.

Rupani also pointed out that despite Congress describing the Goods and Services Tax (GST) as 'Gabbar Singh Tax', the trader community of the state fully supported the BJP during 2017 elections.

"Despite the central government's move of demonetisation and implementation of the GST, the trader community supported the BJP. We won by good numbers in Surat, Vadodara and Ahmedabad."

When asked that the farmers were not backing the BJP in the rural areas, the Chief Minister said, "Even after 22 years of BJP`s rule in the state, farmers have full faith in the government."

"We have given the maximum of minimum support prices (MSP) for their produce to support them," he added quickly.

When quizzed about the Dalit atrocities in his state, Rupani said, "We have taken immediate action whenever such a complaint has come."

"After the Rajkot incident, the state government swung into action and arrested four people responsible for the incident. "We also announced compensation of Rs 8 lakh to the kin of the family and took all actions against the culprits," the Chief Minister said.

Replying to a question about Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi over any issue in the state, the BJP leader said, "He has not matured yet. It shows his immaturity. He is doing so to improve his image. But he shall be exposed soon."

Rupani made these remarks during an event where he launched the Dial 108 boat ambulance service in the state.

"Today we are introducing the boat ambulances in the coastal areas to provide proper medical services to the people residing there," he said.

He also said that the state government is fully committed to providing better health services to the people of the state and so it has announced to give an assistance of Rs 50,000 to the accident victims.

"If a person meets with an accident in the state, the state government has announced Rs 50,000 assistance for health services. Under this scheme the accident victim only needs to be brought to any government or private hospital," Rupani said.

(With IANS inputs)