Shankersinh Vaghela's dig at Cong, BJP: Won't take funds from Ambani and Adani

AHMEDABAD: Ahead of Gujarat state elections 2017, former Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela took a dig at leading political parties and their funding.

“We won't take any funds from Ambani and Adani,” said the septuagenarian on Wednesday while briefing the media about his new political outfit Jan Vikalp Morcha (JVM).

JVM, a party floated by Vaghela's supporters, is emerging as the third major political front in Gujarat elections.

“We believe in placing candidates on merits unlike others who are doing horse trading,” said Vaghela.

“If our govt is formed, we'll provide Rs 5000 pension to widows,” he further added.

Jan Vikalp Morcha will contest the polls on tractor symbol of All India Hindustan Congress Party.

The party will support independent candidates who register with it for the upcoming Gujarat elections, dates of which will be announced by Election Commission later today.

JVM, which has already started campaigning in Gujarat, writes on its website, “Why should the BJP or the Congress be the only options?”

Earlier in July 2017, Vaghela revolted against Congress and quit the party after being denied free-hand in state election campaign.

With agency inputs