PM Modi takes on rivals in Gujarat rallies, says ‘sold tea, but not the nation’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday went on an offensive against his rivals in poll-bound Gujarat as he addressed rallies in several regions, including Bhuj and Rajkot. While he asked the Congress party to not mock his “poor origin”, the Prime Minister took a dig at the Aam Aadmi Party saying it was there style to abuse and run away.

Targeting the Congress party at his rally in Rajkot’s Jasdan, the Prime Minister said that he is disliked by the opposition party because of his poor origins. Launching a scathing attack, the Prime Minister hit back at the Congress over “chai wala” jibe, saying, “I sold tea but I did not sell the nation”.

"The Congress dislikes me because of my poor origins. Can a party stoop so low? Yes, a person belonging to a poor family has become PM. They do not fail to hide their contempt for this fact. Yes, I sold tea but I did not sell the nation," said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi also attacked the Congress over the issue of demonetisation, claiming he would ensure that the poor get their dues.

"Congress is unhappy about demonetisation. They keep attacking me but I want to tell them... I have grown up on the same land as Sardar Patel. I will ensure that the poor get their due. We will not allow this nation to be looted," he said.

He also accused the Congress of disrespecting Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, adding that the “people of Gujarat still forgave them, but they will no longer tolerate any attack on their prestige”.

Pitching the battle of Gujarat as one between “vikas” and “vanshvaad”, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader hit back at Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi over his hugplomacy remark, asking “who hugged the Chinese ambassador during the Doklam standoff”.

He also attacked the Gandhi scion over the latter’s recent tweet on the release of Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist Hafiz Saeed, accusing him of clapping when a terrorist was set free.

This was in response to Gandhi’s tweet saying, “Narendrabhai, baat nahi bani. Terror mastermind is free. President Trump just delinked Pak military funding from LeT. Hugplomacy fail. More hugs urgently needed.”

Modi further asserted that the BJP was contesting the assembly elections in Gujarat on the issue of development. He said, “The solution to all problems is development. Development has to be continuous. We want to work even more for the people of Gujarat.”