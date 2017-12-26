PM Narendra Modi turns nostalgic, tweets pictures of his past swearing-in ceremonies

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra, who attended the swearing-in ceremony of the new Gujarat government led by Vijay Rupani, turned nostalgic and shared pictures of the ceremonies when he took oath as the chief minister in the past.

After the oath ceremony, PM Modi took to Twitter assuring the people of Gujarat that the BJP government will leave no stone unturned in further developing the state, which the party has ruled since 1995.

"Attending today's oath-taking ceremony in Gujarat brought back memories of the ceremonies in 2001, 2002, 2007 and 2012 when I got the opportunity to serve Gujarat as CM," he said.

Attending today’s oath taking ceremony in Gujarat brought back memories of the ceremonies in 2001, 2002, 2007 and 2012 when I got the opportunity to serve Gujarat as CM. pic.twitter.com/tLQSpRIbgX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2017

"I would once again like to thank the people of Gujarat for giving the BJP this opportunity to serve the state. The bond between Gujarat and BJP is extremely special. I assure my Gujarati sisters and brothers that we will leave no stone unturned in further developing Gujarat," Modi added.

I would once again like to thank the people of Gujarat for giving the BJP this opportunity to serve the state. The bond between Gujarat and BJP is extremely special. I assure my Gujarati sisters and brothers that we will leave no stone unturned in further developing Gujarat. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2017

Besides PM Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah and a host of top leaders from the party and NDA allies today attended the swearing-in ceremony of Vijay Rupani as the Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Along with Rupani, who today began his second stint as the Chief Minister of Gujarat, his deputy Nitin Patel, eight cabinet and 10 Ministers of State were also administered the oath of office and secrecy.

The new council of ministers was sworn in at a grand ceremony at the new Secretariat Helipad Ground in the presence of PM Narendra Modi, BJP chief Amit Shah, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Ram Vilas Paswan, Chief Ministers of several BJP-ruled states and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

It was also a sea of saffron with a score of spiritual leaders from whom Modi took blessings before the ceremony started.

The Cabinet Ministers who took the oath were Bhupendrasinh Chudasama, RC Faldu, Kaushik Patel, Saurabh Patel, Vestabhai Vasava, Vithalbhai Radadiya, Dilipkumar Thakor and Ishwarbhai Parmar.

The Ministers of State, who were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor O.P. Kohli, were Pradipsinh Jadeja, Parthabhai Patel, Jaydrathsinh Parmar, Nanubhai Patkar, Ramanlal Nanubhai Patkar, Parsottambhai Solanki, Ishwarsinh Patel, Gopalbhai Ahir, Kishore Khanani, Bachubhai Maganbhai Khabad and Vibhavari Dave.

PM Modi also extended his good wishes to Rupani and his newly inducted ministers.

"Congratulations to Vijay Rupani, Nitin Patel and all those who took oath as Ministers. My best wishes to this team in their endeavour to take Gujarat to new heights of progress," Modi said.

Congratulations to Shri @vijayrupanibjp, Shri @Nitinbhai_Patel and all those who took oath as Ministers. My best wishes to this team in their endeavour to take Gujarat to new heights of progress. pic.twitter.com/X7Kt56u3vC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2017

"People from all walks of life joined the oath-taking ceremony in Gandhinagar to bless the team that took oath today. We cherish these blessings and their affection," he said.

People from all walks of life joined the oath taking ceremony in Gandhinagar to bless the team that took oath today. We cherish these blessings and their affection. pic.twitter.com/JMxnfqeKuY — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2017

"Political leaders, Chief Ministers of various states, our esteemed NDA allies and respected former Chief Ministers of Gujarat joined the occasion, making it even more special," the Prime Minister said on Twitter.

Political leaders, Chief Ministers of various states, our esteemed NDA allies and respected former Chief Ministers of Gujarat joined the occasion, making it even more special. pic.twitter.com/hsN4Dv1zQn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2017

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who also attended the oath ceremony here, tweeted, "Attended the oath-taking ceremony of Vijay Rupani as the Chief Minister of Gujarat. I am confident that Gujarat will continue its forward march on the road to development and prosperity under the able leadership of Rupani."

"I thank all the political leaders, Chief Ministers of BJP and NDA governed states for their esteemed presence. I also thank the people of Gujarat for their unparalleled love and support to BJP. Thank you Gujarat," Amit Shah had tweeted.

The BJP had won 99 seats in the recently concluded two-phased elections in Gujarat. A resurgent Congress led by its president Rahul Gandhi managed to get 77 seats and its allies three.