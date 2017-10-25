What Gujarat and Himachal hold for BJP & Congress: Opinion poll in 10 points

Shimla: The Narendra Modi-Amit Shah powered BJP is predicted to comfortably win the upcoming assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat.

According to the the India Today-Axis My India Opinion poll, the BJP will wrest power from the ruling Congress by winning a two-third majority in the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly. The survey also concluded that the BJP is likely to win between 115 and 125 seats in the 182-seat Gujarat Assembly.

Here are the important highlights of the opinion poll conducted in two states:

1.BJP will wrest power from the ruling Congress by winning a two-thirds majority in the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly.

2.The BJP is predicted to win 43-47 seats while the Congress between 21-25 seats.

3.In Gujarat, the BJP is likely to win between 115 and 125 seats in the 182-seat state Assembly.

4.According to the opinion poll, BJP is likely to win an absolute majority in Gujarat.

5.The Congress is expected to win 57 to 65 seats in Gujarat, while others are likely to win between 0-3 seats.

6.The BJP is likely to get 48 percent of the votes, while the Congress is set to get around 38 percent votes in Gujarat.

7.Nearly 34 percent of the respondents preferred the incumbent, Vijay Rupani for the CM post.

8. 66 percent of the respondents believed Narendra Modi becoming the Prime Minister was beneficial for Gujarat. -However, 31 percent of the respondents thought otherwise.

9. The opinion poll revealed that a number of key economic initiatives of the Modi government have not gone down well in Gujarat.

1o. The rollout of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) made 51% of the respondents unhappy, while 53 percent felt notes ban was not beneficial.