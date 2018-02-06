Drunk cop on duty tries to molest girl, gets thrashed by locals

Hisar: A drunk cop on duty was reportedly beaten up by local women after he tried to harras a girl in Haryana's Hisar district.

Yogesh Kumar – a head constable with the state police department – was allegedly strolling near Sector 4 in Hisar district in an inebriated state.

The cop reportedly started misbehaving with a girl at Raipur Road.

Angry locals, including women, thrashed and beat him up.

In the video circulated on social media, people are seen beating him up with shoes. Another woman is seen thrashing him, as he sits in a semi-conscious position on the road with folded hands.

The cop is later seen lying in an inebriated state as people surrounding him, recording the scenario on cellphones.

He was sent to the police lines in Hisar after the incident.

Local police authorities confirmed Yogesh Kumar was attached to an excise team in Hisar.

Haryana is already facing a flak for the law and order condition in the state owing to multiple cases of crime against women, including rape and molestation.

State chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar had termed the incidents as “unfortunate”, promising strict action against accused persons.