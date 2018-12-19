Haryana municipal corporation polls live: BJP bags Panipat Mayor post, leads in others

CHANDIGARH: BJP candidate Avneet Kaur was elected as the Mayor of Panipat, after winning the polls with a margin of over 74,000 votes. The party is also leading in all other Mayoral posts in four Haryana municipal corporations – Karnal, Yamunanagar, Rohtak and Hisar – is currently underway on Wednesday. The voting in these municipal corporations was held on December 16.

The voting was held alongside municipal committees of Jakhal Mandi in Fatehabad and Pundri in Kaithal, results of which will also be announced on Wednesday. Read live updates of Haryana municipal committees election results here

WATCH: LIVE STREAMING OF MUNICIPAL ELECTION RESULTS

The stage is set for counting of votes of municipal corporations and municipal committees elections in Haryana. The voting to the municipal corporations of Karnal, Panipat, Yamunanagar, Rohtak and Hisar and municipal committees of Jakhal Mandi in Fatehabad and Pundri in Kaithal was held on December 16. A voter turnout of 69.30 per cent was recorded in the municipal elections in Haryana. Polling was held in 110 wards of the Municipal Corporation of Hisar, Rohtak, Yamuna Nagar, Panipat and Karnal, and 25 wards of Jakhal Mandi (Fatehabad) Aand Pundri (Kaithal) respectively.'

This is the first time that elections are being held for the posts of mayors. 59 candidates which include 40 men and 19 women, contested the election for the seats of Mayor. This was also the first time in the electoral history of municipal elections in the country that none of the above (NOTA) option was introduced in the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

The overall percentage in these elections remained 69.39, Singh said. For the first time in the electoral history of municipal elections in the country that none of the above (NOTA) option was introduced in the electronic voting machines (EVMs).

Here are the live updates of Haryana municipal corporations results from counting centres.

* BJP candidate Avneet Kaur elected as Panipat Mayor.

Panipat trends:

BJP candidate Meenakshi Narang wins by 1009 votes

BJP candidate Ravindra Bhatia wins by 3798 votes from Ward 10.

BJP candidate Ravindra Kumar wins Ward 6 by 1430 votes

BJP candidate Ashok Katariya wins Ward 7 by 1523 votes

BJP candidate Anjali Sharma wins Ward 3 by 3726 votes

BJP candidate Chanchal wins Ward 8 by 960 votes

* Panipat trends:

Ward 1: BJP candidate Anita Prithi wins by 1541 votes.

Ward 5: BJP candidate Anil Bajaj wins by 1355 votes.

Mayor candidate Avneet Kaur leading by over 34,000 votes currently.

* Over 128 candidates are contesting from five wards in Panipat.

* In Karnal Ward 1, BJP candidate Naveen wins by lottery. Both Naveen and his rival both got 2293 votes.

* Hisar Municipal Corporation winners list:

Ward 1: Harvinder Lala

Ward 2: Bira Rani Jindal

Ward 3: Manika Goyal

Ward 4: Kirti Goyal

Ward 5: Seema Rani

Ward 6: Govind Ram

Ward 7: Swati Rani

Ward 8: Vikram Bikki

Ward 9: Vikram Saini

Ward 10: Vikas Kamra

Ward 11: Amit Kumar

Ward 12: Niti Bansal

Ward 13: Seema Goyal

* Results announced for Hisar Municipal Corporation Ward 3: Independent candidate Shalu Diwan wins by 1494 votes opposite BJP candidate Pratyashi Manju loses

* Counting underway in Hisar Ward 4.

* BJP wins two councillors seats in Karnal polls.

* BJP also leading in Yamunanagar. Mayor candidates Madan Chauhan ahead in initial trends.

* BJP leading by a close margin in Rohtak and Hisar.

* In Karnal, BJP leading in five wards.

* Early trends for Mayor posts:

INLD candidate Sanchit Nandal leading in Rohtak

BJP candidate leading in Panipat

BJP candidate Renu Bala is leading in Karnal

* Reports of INLD candidate Sanchit Nandal leading from Rohtak emerges.

* Heavy deployment of security forces outside counting centres.

* Counting begins at 8 am.

* The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and opposition Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) had contested the elections on their respective party symbols. However, the Congress chose not to use the party symbol for candidates which have been backed by the party.

* The INLD is in alliance with the BSP and Congress has supported an Independent mayoral candidate Asha Wadhwa to take on BJP candidate and outgoing Mayor Renu Bala Gupta in Karnal. In other four towns also, the Congress supported Independent mayoral candidates. The INLD-BSP alliance fielded its candidates for mayoral polls in four towns while the BJP fielded its candidates for the election of Mayor and ward councillors in all five corporations.