Kashmiri youth assault in Haryana: 3 arrested, more accused identified, say cops

SRINGAR: The police arrested three persons in connection with the brutal assault of two Kashmiri youth in Haryana's Mahendragarh. More accused persons have been identified, said a senior police officer.

“Three accused have been arrested, few identified. Will make sure proper investigation is done. Medical help will also be provided to victims,” said Garima Mittal, Mahendragarh District Commissioner on Saturday.

The two Kashmiri students, students of the Central University of Haryana, were allegedly attacked by a mob on Friday evening. The two were on their way back to university campus after offering Friday namaz, when the incident took place.

“Me and my friend had gone to the mosque to offer namaz yesterday. After we came out of the mosque, we noticed some people following us. Just as we were leaving on my motorbike, a group of 15-20 people started to beat us,” said Aftab, one of the victims.

“No one came forward to help us. Soon after police arrived at the spot. We went to the hospital for a checkup and returned to the university campus. We told faculty about the incident and lodged a complaint with University,” added Aftab.

The incident sparked an outrage, with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti demanding an immediate probe into the incident.

Tagging Prime Minister Narendra Modi, former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted, “This is terrible & goes against the spirit of what @PMOIndia @narendramodi ji said from the ramparts of the Red Fort. I hope the authorities in Haryana act quickly against this violence.”

The Haryana Police later registered a case in the incident under certain sections of the Indian Penal Code.