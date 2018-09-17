हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rewari gang-rape case: Main accused Nishu, two others sent to 5-day police custody

Nishu, one of the main accused in Rewari gang-rape case, and two other arrested persons – land owner Deen Dayal and medical practitioner Dr Sanjeev – have been sent to five-day police custody.

CHANDIGARH: Nishu, one of the main accused in Rewari gang-rape case, and two other arrested persons – land owner Deen Dayal and medical practitioner Dr Sanjeev – have been sent to five-day police custody.

The Haryana Police on Sunday had arrested one of the three accused in the gang-rape case of 19-year-old in Rewari. 

READ: Rewari gang-rape: Victim's safety, conviction of accused top priority, say cops

The owner of the field, where the crime took place, and the doctor who first attended to the victim, were also arrested by the police on Sunday.

Two more accused – Army jawan Pankaj and Manish – are absconding. Police has released the photographs of these two in the public domain. 

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar asked people not to shield such criminals.

"Police have been directed to take strict action in the case. The other two accused in the case will also be arrested soon. Appeal to the public to not harbour them. Strict legal action will be taken against those who harbour them," said Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar.
 
The 19-year-old victim, who was on her way to coaching class, was abducted from a bus stop in Kanina town in neighbouring Mahendragarh district on Wednesday. She was allegedly drugged and gang-raped at a room adjoining a tubewell in an agricultural field, police said.

Nishu was involved in planning and organising the whole crime, confirmed the police. He called Deen Dayal to ask for a room on the field. Medical practitioner Sanjeev, the first to attend to the victim, was also contacted by Nishu.

The victim's father has said 8 or 10 men may have raped her but she could identify only three of them.

With agency inputs

